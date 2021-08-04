Moving Truck Scams: Families lost $100K in personal items, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Moving is a hassle. Imagine the moving company you hired stealing your payment along with all your personal belongings.

Three unrelated cases over the last six months are being investigated by CMPD, the FBI, and other state agencies, officers said on Wednesday.

Detective Tod Taylor with CMPD spoke at a news conference and said he is handling one of the cases. Taylor said the victims in his case made an online payment.

Two of the other cases, including one out of Texas, collectively lost $100,000 in personal belongings and heirloom items.

They also lost $4,500 in moving costs, Taylor said. In another case out of Sarasota, Florida, one family lost thousands in personal items and a $1,700 payment.

The scammers loaded items onto the truck, left on a diverted route, and then faked a mechanical issue.

CMPD said they do have some leads and released photos of suspects, but that no arrests or charges have been brought at this time.