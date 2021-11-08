SC woman gets 8 years for lying to the cops about deadly hit-and-run

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A Spartanburg woman was ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed an 18-year-old but told police and posted on Facebook the damage to her car was caused by an 18-wheeler.

Casey Marie Schinestuhl, 24, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving death and filing a false police report. She was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison, suspended to eight years as long as she successfully completes five years of probation, the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.

Schinestuhl hit Elijah Major before dawn last April as he walked to work and his body was found in a parking lot about an hour later, investigators said.

After the wreck, Schinestuhl told police a tractor-trailer hit her and didn’t stop.

She also posted a picture of her broken windshield to Facebook with the caption “I’m okay y’all, My first accident ever. A 18 wheeler hit me this morning and Sally is now on her way to the body shop to see if she’s fixable or if we get her totaled.”

Schinestuhl turned herself in and admitted what happened after troopers found parts of her car at the scene along with surveillance video showing her driving in the area at that time.

Schinestuhl did not have any other convictions on her record.