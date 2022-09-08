SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Pinakin Jayantibhai Patel, 50, of Chesnee, operated a Spartanburg Combo Shop 1.

For tax years 2017-2019, Patel failed to report at least $741,061 in sales, arrest warrants said, which means he evaded $48,255 in state Sales Tax.

For the 2017 tax year, Patel failed to report at least $259,434 in sales.

For the 2018 tax year, Patel failed to report $275,527 in sales.

For the 2019 tax year, Patel failed to report 4206,100 in sales.

The department of revenue charged Patel with three counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution.