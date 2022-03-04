HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a murder in Longs is an Army specialist with military police at Fort Bragg, according to officials.

Yunique Demesa Weathers, 22, is active duty and assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, according to Capt. Matthew Visser, 18th Airborne Corps Spokesman.

“We are working in coordination with law enforcement and the criminal investigation division,” Visser said. “An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Weathers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 21-year-old De-Erica Fisher.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. at Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive, according to Willard, who said Fisher was shot multiple times.

Police arrested Weathers on Sunday after officers were called to the area and found several people pointing into a nearby field, according to the HCPD incident report. An officer walking around the edge of a canal and into the field then heard a gunshot, at which time he told the suspect to drop her gun.

The report said she appeared to clear the gun’s chamber and toss it to the ground before getting onto her knees and putting her hands behind her back. She was then taken into custody while another officer checked on the victim.