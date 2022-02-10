SC man sentenced for having over 23K files of child sexual abuse material

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man will spend nine years in prison for having more than 23,000 files of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Robert Earl Turner pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of minors and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On April 5th, 2018, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that a user had uploaded four files of child sexual abuse material using an internet program.

The account was traced back to Turner’s residence in Anderson County.

Turner admitted to deputies they would find illegal files on his devices. Turner was already a registered sex offender following a 1999 conviction for lewd act involving a child under the age of 14.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, a forensic examination of seized devices revealed over 3,500 files of child sexual abuse material.

While Turner was out on bond, on April 23, 2020, Special Investigator Lucinda McKellar with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating another report that a user had uploaded child sexual abuse material to a social media site.

The investigation revealed the phone number associated with the user belonged to an account holder who lived in Anderson County. Turner was found living in a camper behind the home. A forensic examination of additional seized devices found over 19,600 files of child sexual abuse material.

Turner was sentenced to nine years in prison, with credit for 707 days he has served. Turner also forfeited his devices.