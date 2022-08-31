STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW on Monday on I-77 near mile marker 61.

During the stop, deputies said they gathered enough evidence to search the car. Inside, they reportedly found a concealed handgun and vacuum-packed bags of marijuana.

The car’s driver, 31-year-old Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim of York, S.C., is accused of resisting and assaulting two deputies as they attempted to arrest him, the sheriff’s office said.

Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the deputies’ attempts to use a Tazer was not successful.

Abdur-Rahim got back into his vehicle and drove away, prompting a pursuit on I-77 South, authorities said. Deputies attempted to stop him using Stop Sticks, but the man was able to avoid them and continued onto Highway 21 South.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect drove into a Lowe’s parking lot before getting back onto Hwy 21. As he exited the parking lot, deputies said Abdur-Rahim accelerated and rammed a sheriff’s marked patrol vehicle.

As he continued to flee, deputies said the suspect turned into the Iredell County Health Department where his car became disabled. He attempted to flee on foot but deputies took him into custody after a short distance away.

After his capture, investigators continued their search of the vehicle where authorities said a brick of fentanyl weighing 1.4 pounds was found.

The estimated value of the fentanyl is $125,400, the sheriff’s office said.

Fentanyl, gun, marijuana (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the amount of fentanyl seized “is enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to DEA research.”

“These are the same drugs that are plaguing our nation and flowing over the border and into many communities across this nation,” the sheriff said. “Bottom line, this arrest saved lives here in Iredell County.”

Abdur-Rahim, who deputies said is a convicted felon who was released from Federal Prison in 2019 for firearm-related charges, was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official, Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Misdemeanor Carry a Concealed Gun, and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.