SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – State agents charged a Greenville County man accused of identity fraud in both Spartanburg and York counties.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 43-year-old Collis Law was charged with three counts of Identity Fraud.

SLED said they were asked to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to warrants, Law attempted to get South Carolina identification cards in the victims’ names.

A warrant also stated that Law attempted to apply for credit with Southern Finance in the victim’s name.

Law was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Sunday before being taken to the Moss Justice Center in York County on Monday.