WARNING: Details of this story are graphic and may disturb some people.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man accused of torturing a dog is behind bars after deputies found the puppy screwed to a bathroom door frame.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Tyler Jerdo on multiple charges, including ill treatment of animals, resisting arrest, escape, and possession intent to distribute meth.

Deputies found the puppy last week in a Union County home.

“He was still alive, but he was weak, wasn’t sure how long he’d been there,” said Sheriff Jeff Bailey. “Two 4-inch wood screws through his paw.”

The Union County Animal Shelter named the dog Asher.

Bailey said an officer was flagged down about the dog by a citizen. The officer called for backup and animal control to the home.

“Barbells, the attic steps were pulled down, a birdbath, several things blocking the actual bathroom door,” he said.

Bailey said an officer had to climb through the bathroom window to get to the dog.

“The actual dog was standing, that’s when they observed the screw in the paw,” he said.

He said the officers were able to remove one screw, but the other was so deep they couldn’t see it.

“They couldn’t see the screw, so they couldn’t remove it. The paw had just come off of it,” said Bailey.

“He put up a pretty good fight when he got there, but he was under the influence,” said Bailey.

Bailey said after being put into the car, Jerdo got out and headbutted an officer.

Bailey said ill treatment of animals is something the Union County courts do not take lightly.

“An animal is pretty much defenseless. So, they take a stand on that. They’ll prosecute him to the fullest I’m sure he deserves to be,” he said.

The director of the Union County Animal Shelter said Asher is being treated at the Triangle Veterinary Clinic. His next step is being transferred to a specialist in Charleston.

Jerdo has been denied bond and was being held at the Union County Jail.