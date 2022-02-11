SC man arrested for taking photos of people inside Target dressing rooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston man has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of people inside of dressing rooms at the Target in West Ashley.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Target on Sam Rittenburg on the evening of Feb. 9 in reference to reports of a “Peeping Tom.”

Nakul Parag Thakore, 31, reportedly held his Apple iPhone over the stall door of a dressing room, using it to take photos of two young women who were inside.

The victims said they noticed what appeared to be a cell phone above them and exited the stall where they found Thakore standing in front of the door with the phone in his hand. He did not have any merchandise or clothing to try on.

One of the victims asked to see the contents of the camera roll to which Thakore complied. When he opened the camera roll, the victim observed pictures of herself and the other victim.

Another set of victims was in an adjacent stall when they reportedly observed what appeared to be a shadow under the stall door. Seconds later, they overheard the confrontation between the aforementioned victims and Thakore.

Thakore allegedly admitted to taking the photos saying “I did. I have a problem” and said it was a condition as a result of prior molestation.

Thakore was arrested on four charges of Peeping Tom/Eaves Dropping/voyeurism and booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.