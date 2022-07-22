SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina murder suspect accused of killing his estranged wife was arrested Wednesday in Oregon, ending his six-year run from the law.

According to the US Marashals, John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was arrested for killing his estranged wife Catherine “Cati” Boyter-Blauvelt on Oct. 24, 2016.

She was reported missing by her family the previous day after failing to meet with her friends after work.

Her body was found two days later in an abandoned house on South East Main Street in Simpsonville.

On Nov. 18, 2016, Simpsonville Police obtained warrants for Blauvelt’s arrest for murder and possession

of a weapon during a violent crime. According to arrest warrants, John Blauvelt used a knife to kill her.

John Blauvelt, who worked as a U.S. Army recruiter in Greenville County at the time of the murder, but was classified by the Army as a deserter shortly thereafter, fled the area just after the murder with his 17-year-old girlfriend Hannah Thompson, of Fountain Inn.

Thompson’s parents reported her missing to the Fountain Inn Police Department on Nov. 21, 2016.

Thompson was found safe in Oregon on Dec. 12, 2016, having been abandoned by Blauvelt, according to the US Marshals. She went to a family friend’s home in Eugene and called her parents, saying she wanted to come home.

In early 2022, the US Marshalls dedicated a team to this cold case.

With the help from agencies across the nation, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located John Blauvelt, who had assumed the alias “Ben Klein,” and took him into custody without incident.

“I hope that the arrest of John Blauvelt brings Cati’s family some relief from the situation that they have had to endure the past few years,” said Simpsonville Police Chief Mike Henshaw in a statement. “I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and all the various agencies that assisted in making this arrest possible.”

John Blauvelt is being held in Jackson County Jail pending extradition to South Carolina to face the charges against him.