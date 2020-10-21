SC deputy killed after traffic stop, altercation on highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and several other people were injured in a roadway altercation that began with a traffic stop on Interstate 85, authorities said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told a news conference that Sgt. Conley Jumper, 52, died in the confrontation, news outlets reported.

Officers stopped a vehicle on I-85 on Tuesday afternoon and a struggle occurred after at least one of the occupants got into an altercation with officers, sheriff’s officials said.

The stopped car began to pull away and collided with an 18-wheeler, authorities said, and a sheriff’s car that was arriving to provide assistance then collided with the vehicle that officers had initially stopped.

Three deputies and at least two civilians were taken to the hospital following the crashes, officials said. Jumper died, but the other two deputies and two civilians are expected to recover, Lewis said.

A veteran of more than 20 years, Jumper worked with police dogs and narcotics cases.

“He was a dedicated lawman,” Lewis said.

There was no immediate word on charges, but state police are investigating.

