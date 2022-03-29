LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An owner of a Lyman convenience store was arrested and charged Monday for tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Vijay Kumar, 61, of Spartanburg, was charged with four counts of state tax evasion. Kumar is the owner and operator of Vitri LLC doing business as Get n Go of Lyman.

According to arrest warrants, the store made retail sales totaling $1,900,451 from 2017-2020, but only reported $367,885 in sales to the SCDOR. By underreporting his sales, Kumar evaded the assessment and payment of $89,700 in sales tax.

If convicted, Kumar faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.