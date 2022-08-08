RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed.

On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI were responding. Just after 8 a.m. there was an “exchange of gunfire.”

Alexander Dekontee Weah was shot and killed and a Greensboro Police Officer was shot as well. The Greensboro officer is recovering.

The SBI says that four GPD officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer were involved in the fatal shooting and that once the SBI concludes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney.

The GPD’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether GPD policies were followed.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty per department policy.