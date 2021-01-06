Salisbury Police to provide update on October double homicide of mother and son

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Salisbury Police will provide an update on the October 24th double homicide of a 61-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son.

Officers responded to calls regarding multiple deaths at 1012 Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m. where they found the two dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

The victims were identified as Debra Green Brumley, 61, and her son, Jonathan Lee Brumley.

This remains an active investigation.

