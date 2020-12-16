Salisbury police searching for man accused of firing shots, robbing Goodwill store

SALISBURY N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): Salisbury police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Goodwill store and shot at officers in West Salisbury on Tuesday night.

The robbery of an undisclosed amount of money took place at the Goodwill on 836 West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Police searching the area had a foot chase with a possible suspect and shots were then fired at the officers.

The possible suspect then fled on foot and police are still looking for his whereabouts.

The man is described as a “small stature, thin Black male with dreads.”

Residents in the area are encouraged to stay inside and Livingstone College is on lockdown.

