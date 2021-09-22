Salisbury Police investigating dozens of catalytic converter thefts

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police are investigating dozens of catalytic converter thefts that have occurred in the area since January.

According to investigators, more than 45 thefts have primarily occurred on vehicles such as Toyota Prius, SUVs of all makes, pick-up trucks of all makes, vans (mostly Honda), passenger cars (mostly Honda), and from at least two U-Haul trucks.

Investigators are advising residents to park their cars in well lit areas or near cameras, install anti-theft devices, and to paint your catalytic converter or add in etched numbers to identify it is yours.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333.