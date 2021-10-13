Salisbury Police investigating after man shot in City Park, shots fired into home

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One man was injured in a shooting that happened Monday evening in the area of West Miller Street and Club House Drive in City Park.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Antwaun Reynard Miller of Salisbury arrived at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound connected to the shooting at City Park.

Officers also located a vehicle that left the scene with bullet holes and other evidence inside that is believe to have been involved. At the crime scene, officers located a total of 28 spent firearm shell casings.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Officers canvassing the neighborhood also located a home on the 300 block of Club House Drive that had been struck several times by gunfire, in which bullets entered into the home. The residents of the home were at home at the time, but no one was injured.

One adult visitor to City Park was taken for treatment for a medical emergency that resulted from stress from the incident and was not injured in the shooting.

If you have any information or surveillance footage that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigations at (704) 638-5262, email investigations@salisburync.gov, or contact the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 1 (866) 639-5245.