Man killed during attempted robbery; Salisbury police searching for suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday morning in Salisbury after a woman attempted to rob multiple people inside an apartment, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said a “heavy set black” woman attempted to rob the 33-year-old victim and the other people inside the apartment at 209 East Bank Street in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police officials said it is very early in the investigation and no more information was available.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE