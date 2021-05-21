Salisbury man charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2007

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday for sexual assault against a juvenile that occurred in 2007, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a report was filed in March 2016 about a person who had been sexually assaulted between January and August of 2007.

The victim identified 30-year-old Charles Irvin Wiles as the suspect.

Officials said detectives conducted several interviews and collected additional evidence before determining that the sexual assaults occurred at several locations in Iredell County, including inside the city limits of Statesville.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Wiles was arrested Tuesday, May 18 in Rowan County and was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.