Salisbury man charged with murder

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Jihiem Tiquez Leach, Salisbury Police Dept.

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Salisbury man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide case from late August, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Jihiem Tiquez Leach was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 7, along North Main Street on an outstanding homicide warrant.

Leach was charged with murder for the Brenner Crossing incident that happened on Aug. 24, 2021, police said.

Leach has been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Det. Everett 704-638-5333.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories