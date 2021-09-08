Salisbury man charged with murder

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Salisbury man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide case from late August, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Jihiem Tiquez Leach was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 7, along North Main Street on an outstanding homicide warrant.

Leach was charged with murder for the Brenner Crossing incident that happened on Aug. 24, 2021, police said.

Leach has been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Det. Everett 704-638-5333.