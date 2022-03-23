SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with child abuse after an infant was brought to the hospital with injuries, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said David Brady was arrested after an infant was brought to Novant Hospital with injuries last Thursday.

Brady was charged with felony child abuse of an infant and issued a $500,000 bond.

Police did not release any additional details about the investigation or the severity of the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Sgt. Desantis at 704-638-5333.