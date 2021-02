SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder Thursday for his involvement in a shooting at a Salisbury convenience store, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officials said Kenneth Wayne Gabriel was charged with shooting a man at the Rushco Convenience Store on February 2.

Gabriel was already jailed in the Rowan County Detention Facilities on other charges. He was then charged with attempted murder and given an additional $450,000 bond.