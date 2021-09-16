Salisbury High School on lockdown after shots reportedly fired nearby

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury High School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon after officers responded nearby to reported gunshots fired.

According to Salisbury Police Department, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. So far, no victims or suspects have been found and there is no other details. The investigation is ongoing.

