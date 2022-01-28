Salisbury adoptive parents charged with child abuse

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two adoptive parents are being charged with child abuse when an investigation uncovered signs of neglect after they brought their unresponsive child to the hospital.

According to Salisbury Police, a nonresponsive child was brought to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center by his adoptive father, 42-year-old Reed Karriker, on Friday, Jan. 21 around 12 p.m. The child showed possible signs of neglect and was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for further treatment.

After being notified, the Salisbury Police Department started an investigation and arrested Karriker and the child’s adoptive mother, 42-year-old Georgianna Karriker, charging both with one count of felony child abuse.

Both Karrikers were taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 27 and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center on $40,000 bond each.

Details regarding the child abuse were not immediately provided by investigators.