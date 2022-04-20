SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities said she stole crystal methamphetamine to an undercover detective, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began in January after 30-year-old Chasity Hearne sold suspected meth to an undercover detective.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned that Hearne had failed to appear in court on previous charges of trafficking methamphetamine stemming from a 2021 investigation. She also reportedly had numerous orders for arrest.

Hearne was found Tuesday night at a home in Salisbury and arrested without incident.

She was issued a $165,000 secured bond for her outstanding arrest orders and her new charges.