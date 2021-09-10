Rowan County storage units broken into, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rowan County deputies are investigating several storage unit break-ins at a facility near Salisbury Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple units at the Webb Road Mini Storage were broken into.

Security cameras captured pictures of the suspect and their vehicle.

Webb Road Mini Storage (Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the vehicle looks to be a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, either an extended cab or a super cab, with a toolbox in the back.

The truck was pulling a white, enclosed trailer with some distinctive marks on the sides and back. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8687 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.