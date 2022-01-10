Rowan County man accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 12 and 13

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 35-year-old local man is facing a slew of charges for the sexual abuse of two young girls, ages 12 and 13, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Robert McCoy has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of secret peeping, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of failing to notify the sheriff’s office of having social media accounts while being a registered sex offender.

The investigation began in December 2021 when it was reported to the Department of Social Services that two girls had been sexually assaulted. The young girls were interviewed at the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center, and details were confirmed about the sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were able to determine that McCoy secretly videoed the girls while bathing and recorded one child performing sexual acts. Investigators were also able to discover social media accounts that the Sheriff’s Office was unaware of.

“McCoy being a registered sex offender, the law requires him to disclose any online identifiers to the Sheriff’s Office in the county he is a registered resident of,” the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

McCoy has been placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $150,000 bond.