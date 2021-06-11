Rowan County driver in overturned car found with gunshot wound, homicide investigation underway

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man found dead in an overturned car near China Grove Wednesday was suffering from a deadly gunshot wound, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said NC State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single-car crash in the 1000 block of Saw Road on June 9. 28-year-old Edward Geouge III was found partially outside of the car.

On Thursday, his body was examined closer and investigators discovered he had suffered a fatal gunshot injury, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies said they have developed suspects and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Thomason or Sgt. O. Greene at (704) 216-8687 as well as Maj. C. Moose (704) 216-8687.