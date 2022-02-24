ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a month-long investigation operation conducted by multiple investigation units, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Andre Partee, 33, was arrested after the investigation revealed he was trafficking methamphetamines along with other drugs.

Arrest warrants charged Partee with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Partee is a convicted felon with a criminal history that includes:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

PWISD cocaine

Conspire to sell and deliver schedule two

Posession of a firearm by a felon

Simple assault

Assault of a female

Deputies say Partee additionally had two outstanding orders for arrest. Those charges — the assault of a female and resisting and delaying a law enforcement officer.

Partee received a $500,000 secured bond for his trafficking charges as well as an additional $8,000 for his outstanding charges.