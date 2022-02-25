ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a four-month-long narcotics investigation, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.

Brodrick Demon Sullivan, 38, of Salisbury was apprehended for trafficking methamphetamines.

Arrest warrants show that for his role in this investigation, Sullivan was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Through the course of the investigation — authorities seized around 36 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine (street values of $102,000).

Sullivan is a convicted felon with a criminal history. He was brought before a Rowan County Magistrate and received a $1,500,000 security bond.