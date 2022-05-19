ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman in Rock Hill is facing charges after police said she fired a gunshot into the air while arguing with her child’s father Wednesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to an apartment on Celanese road just before 12:30 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a man and woman arguing followed by a gunshot.

Officers found Shakeyta Rice at the apartments. Police said Rice told them she and her child’s father got into a verbal argument and she fired a single shot from her 9mm handgun into the air.

Officers said they spoke to the man involved in the argument who confirmed Rice’s account.

Rice, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered, police said.