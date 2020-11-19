Rock Hill Police make arrest in attempted murder of 25-year-old man

ROCK HIll, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old Rock Hill man was arrested Wednesday for the attempted murder of a man found with a graze wound from a gunshot last Thursday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to a home on Ebenezer Avenue around 10:43 p.m. on November 12 after they heard gunshots. They found the wounded 25-year-old who was taken to the hospital.

Detectives identified Quincy Davell Johnson Jr, 20, as the suspected gunman. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During their initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect fled in a Lexus SUV that was being driven by someone else.

Police founded the SUV and arrested and charged the driver, 20-year-old Jaylen Oryan Campbell, for accessory after the fact of a felony.

Jaylen Oryan Campbell was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. (courtesy of the Rock Hill Police Department)

