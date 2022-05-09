ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new task force is being created to assist Rock Hill Police and SLED in solving the murder of a young woman from Rock Hill.

On Monday, the woman’s family pleaded with the public for their assistance in identifying and locating the suspect, roughly one year after her untimely death.

Alexis Massey, 20, was shot and killed while at a gathering on Hagins Street on May 10, 2021. Authorities said multiple gunshots were fired from the direction of West Moore Street, striking Massey.

Massey, who is originally from Rock Hill, had come home that weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.

During the news conference Monday held at a local church, Massey’s sisters both pled for the public’s help.

The 2019 South Pointe High School graduate had started her own hairstyling business called ‘Blessed by Lexxxx,’ in Spartanburg, SC, before her murder, her sisters said.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution, police said. Callers can remain anonymous. Residents are asked to call the Alexis Massey Task Force Hotline: 803-329-5596.

