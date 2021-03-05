Rock Hill newborn tests positive for methamphetamine, mother arrested

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill mother was arrested after she and her newborn daughter tested positive for methamphetamine at the hospital during childbirth, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The police report said 29-year-old Kayla McDonald is alleged to have tested positive for methamphetamine at Piedmont Medical Center before giving birth to her daughter.

The infant also tested positive for amphetamines, benzodiazepines and methamphetamine after her birth.

Police said there are concerns that McDonald did not have any prenatal care during her pregnancy.

She was arrested and charged with the unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person.

The case is still under investigation.