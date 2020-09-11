Rock Hill medical facility employee arrested for stealing, using Fentanyl from work

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former employee at a medical facility in Rock Hill was arrested and charged last Thursday with stealing and using Fentanyl from the center.

According to the South Carolina Bureau of Drug Control, Melissa Mae Collins, 48, stole the Fentanyl from the Piedmont Medical Center on S Herlong Avenue in July.

The arrest affidavit said Collins withdrew the Fentanyl from the supply of critically ill patients and injected them into herself. Collins also admitted to investigators that she used the drugs.

Fentanyl is a schedule II controlled substance.

According to a report by the Rock Hill Herald, Collins was a part-time worker at the hospital for about four months but is no longer employed there.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: