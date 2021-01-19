Rock Hill man sentenced to 12 years in prison in drug trafficking case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr.

Court evidence showed that federal agents learned that Fate Thomas McClurkin, Jr., 30, was selling drugs, including cocaine and clandestinely made pill containing fentanyl, during an investigation into a drug trafficking organization ran reportedly ran by Darryl Hemphill.

Investigators learned that McClurkin had a close relationship with Hemphill and was trafficking large amounts of drugs in the Rock Hill and Charlotte regions.

According to the District Attorney, McClurkin knew the pills that were purchased and sold were fake Roxicodone pills that were made with fentanyl.

Investigators said McClurkin and Hemphill coordinated a drug deal for 13,000 fentanyl pills. Evidents showed that after the transaction was over, McClurkin bought 25,000 more of the pills.

McClurkin has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by an eight-years of court-ordered supervision. He is not eligible for parole.