Rock Hill man points gun at driver after getting honked at, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver after he was honked at Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers were flagged down by a person just before 10:15 a.m. near Dave Lyle Blvd and Galleria Blvd.

The person reportedly told officers that he had honked at someone for blocking the roadway and the other driver pulled out a handgun.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted and pulled over near Dave Lyle and I-77, authorities said.

Officers said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Cedric Alston, had a handgun holster attached to his belt on his left side.

Alston allegedly told officers that he spun out because the vehicle was a stick-shift and he stalled in the middle of the road which led to the other driver honking his horn.

Officers said Alston told them he leaned over to grab his dropped phone and thought the other driver saw the gun in its holster.

When asked if he was carrying a pistol in the belt holster, he reportedly stated it was in the center console, authorities said.

Officers said a loaded black 9mm handgun was found in the console. Alston does not have a valid concealed carry permit.

He was placed under arrest and served a warrant for pointing and presenting. He was also issued a citation for driving with a suspended South Carolina Driver’s License.