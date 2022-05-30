ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot at his ex-girlfriend while driving along a local road.

The violent encounter happened early Monday morning, May 30, along Black Street. Officers were called to the Law Center parking lot around 3:54 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Once at the parking lot, a woman told Rock Hill officers she was driving on Black Street when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Shifeek McCullough, got behind her in his vehicle.

She told police that McCullough started driving in the opposite lane of travel beside her and started firing at her vehicle. Police observed her left-rear passenger window appeared to have been shot.

The woman stated that she then drove to the Law Center while calling 911 for help.

Officers were able to locate McCullough sitting in his vehicle at his home. Officers detained him and were able to locate a firearm inside his vehicle.

McCullough was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, authorities said.