YORK COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man was charged with child neglect after authorities said he caused “bodily harm” to a child he had temporary custody of, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED agents said 33-year-old Mark Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ignatowicz was arrested Monday for Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.

Authorities said “on or about” March 27, 2021, Ignatowicz spanked the child on their bare bottom and caused bruising.

During interviews with investigators, Ignatowicz reportedly admitted that he spanked the child and said he was frustrated at the time. SLED agents said he had stated to them, “it had been a day.”

Investigators showed Ignatowicz a picture of the bruising on the child’s bottom and asked him if he thought the bruising was excessive. He allegedly responded that he would agree it was excessive, according to SLED.

Ignatowicz was arrested on May 2 and booked into the York County jail.