Rock Hill homicide suspect identifies himself as shooter; 25-year-old found dead

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said 33-year-old Nathan Thomas called police just after 5:30 a.m. and reported the shooting. Officers found the victim’s body near the roadway on Ligon Drive.

Thomas allegedly told police over the phone that he was the suspect in the shooting. He also said he was stopped in his vehicle on Mount Gallant Road. York County Sheriff’s deputies located him and took him into custody.

Thomas was transferred to Rock Hill Police custody and was charged for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny auto.

Police have not identified the victim.