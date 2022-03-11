ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A GameStop in Rock Hill was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said an employee told officers the suspect entered the store on Jon Ross Parkway around 9 p.m. and began to look around.

After around 15 minutes, the suspect came toward the counter while the employee was at the cash register. The employee said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money.

The employee handed the person an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the store.

Police said the suspect is described as a “Hispanic or light-skinned Black” man who was wearing a black and gray tracksuit with a face mask.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.