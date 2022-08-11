GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd. around 5:45 a.m. on August 4.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office said its investigation determined the cause of the fire was “incendiary in nature” and contacted Gastonia Police to begin a criminal investigation.

Detectives said a suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerate inside and fled the area.

A Tony’s Ice Cream employee who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured, police said.

Investigators released surveillance video from the business after the fire in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Police said Thursday that an anonymous donor contributed $10,000 to the reward fund for information that leads to the suspect’s identity. Crime Stoppers was already offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the arson suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.