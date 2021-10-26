Restaurant owner says theft comes at a time when employees are struggling

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Shock and disbelief are how Timothy Chun, owner of Seoul Food Meat Company, describes the crime. He says his restaurant is short-staffed, and those that are coming to work don’t deserve something like this.

The two people get out of a red car on October 2 and enter Seoul Food Meat Company through the back entrance of the restaurant. Once in the hall, they are seen checking the locks on the doors, and according to Chun, they interrupted a group singing karaoke.

“As they were entering our premise, they saw the door swing open, they saw the purse there,” added Chun. “You can see them notice it.”

The two went in to order food, and then you see the person walking out with a bag, but the food wasn’t the only items the people left with.

“They just opened the door went in there, grabbed the purse, and left,” says Chun.

The whole incident is on surveillance video from the restaurant. The man opens the delivery door, looks around, and then grabs the employee’s purse. People living in South End around the restaurant can’t believe how brazen the people were.

“Anytime you hear there is crime in the community, it has a big emotional impact on the community,” said Caroline Schurr, as she was walking her dog. “You don’t want to hear there is any kind of crime in your neighborhood. You don’t want to see shootings or get your purse stolen or anything like that.”

The employee not only lost her purse with cash and a check inside. Chun says her passport was in the bag as well.

“We’re short-staffed as is, our staff is working incredibly hard, they’re working doubles,” added Chun. “And to have this misfortune happen to them, it hurts them, it hurts us.”

The hope is someone will come forward with information about the people in the video. If you do know something, call CMPD Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.