GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening.

People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting.

Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room when he heard the shooting coming from the car only feet away from his home.

“His hand was outside the SUV…and he was shooting up. I could tell he was shooting up because the flames coming out of the gun, so they went straight up, so I knew he was at the house,” Dombroski said.

Dombroski said the shooter was in the passenger seat of an orange SUV when they drove up the block. They made a U-turn and circled back around before they started shooting.

“They shot quite a few shots between here, and…about three houses,” Dombroski said.

After the shooting was over, several neighbors called the police to report the terrifying moment. People living along the street said they counted 14 to 15 shell casings from the gun left after the shooter sped away.

People living along the street told FOX8 that the shooting over the weekend was not the first time they have had to call law enforcement out of safety concerns.

They said in recent weeks, the crimes around the neighborhood have started to increase, which has prompted a Greensboro patrol car to canvas the area from time to time.

Because of the SUV’s speed, no ring camera footage caught the vehicle. The concerned neighborhood said they are hoping Greensboro police find the shooter before someone innocent gets hurt.

At last check, Greensboro police said the shooting is an ongoing investigation.