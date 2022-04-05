CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A repeat drug offender in the Caldwell County area and another woman are facing multiple charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a stolen vehicle, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, they pulled over a reported stolen 2012 black Ford F-150 on Smokey Creek Road near Union Grove Road in Lenoir.

The truck had been reported stolen Monday morning, April 4, from Harmony Lane in Hudson.

The driver, Jeffrey Scott Ohmer, and passenger, Destiny Nicole Miller, were found in the stolen vehicle with three separate bags containing 105.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as scales and drugs.

The methamphetamine seized during the traffic stop had a street value of $15,750, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines. The stolen Ford F-150 was returned to the owner, deputies said.

“We intend to use all personnel and every resource available to combat the poison that comes into our county. This was a significant hit to the local meth trade and capture of a repeat drug trafficker,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones said.

Ohmer has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the keeping/selling of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $225,000. His first court appearance is Wednesday, April 6, in Lenoir.

Deputies said Ohmer also has outstanding drug-related warrants in Caldwell and Burke counties.

Miller has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the keeping/selling of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $200,000. Miller is also due in court on Wednesday, April 6, in Lenoir.