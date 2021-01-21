Registered sex offender arrested on 30 child sex crime charges in North Carolina

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday on 30 child sex crime charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the Moore County sheriff’s office said.

Christopher Lea Kahele (NCSOR)

Christopher Lea Kahele was on probation at the time of his arrest, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

Kahele faces 15 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held under a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 3.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry shows Kahele has been convicted of sex crimes on three separate occasions.

In July 2004, Kahele was convicted in Randolph County of indecent liberties with a minor and sentenced to 24 months probation.

In June 2012, he was convicted in Randolph County of three counts third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one county indecent liberties with a minor.

He received 36 months of probation for the 2012 convictions.

In Oct. 2017, he was convicted in Moore County of indecent liberties with a minor and sentences to 3 years 3 months in prison.

He was released from prison in January 2019.