Registered sex offender arrested for being on NC school’s property

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for being on school property in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by Henderson County Public Schools that a staff member at Flat Rock Middle School, Maria Edina Walker was married to a registered sex offender, Jeffery Lynn Walker, and that he had been seen in a vehicle on the campus at Flat Rock Middle School.

Upon receiving this information from the school system, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into this incident.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged both Maria Walker and Jeffery Walker.

Jeffery Walker (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Maria Walker (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffery Walker, 46, was charged with two counts of felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. Jeffery Walker had a $50,000 bond.

Maria Walker, 50, was charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises. Maria Walker had a $30,000 bond.

Both are scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.