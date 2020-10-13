Queen City sees 3 homicides in 11 hours as 2020 total nears 100

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three homicides across the city in less than 12 hours. Detectives are trying to track down the people who pulled the trigger in each case meanwhile three families are grieving.

“Losing AJ is like losing my son all over again as his mom and I are very close,” said Will Adams Tuesday afternoon.

Adams couldn’t believe the call he received Monday night. Aaron DeShane Shuford, 21, was gunned down in his car near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and W. WT Harris Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple bullet holes in a black sedan.

“AJ was a young man who loved his family, his child and he would do anything for anyone. He didn’t deserve this by any means,” said Adams.

Adams lost his son to violence and launched Team TruBlue, a non-profit that works to decrease violence across the city.

“Until we as a community come together and collectively say stop the violence and mean it this is going to continue to happen.

Not long after Shuford was shot, police were called to another shooting along Campus Street. Police say they found Ernest Lightner, 58 with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

“I heard boom, boom, boom,” said Deborah Wright who woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of gunshots.

“Every day I pray, but you can’t change nothing by other people. Some people don’t have a good heart and there is so much violence,” said Wright.

Police say they found Emanuel Taylor, 41, in the road of Clydesdale Terrace near Tuckaseegee Road around 3:55 a.m.

Adams hopes that people will come forward in all three cases, but that is part of the problem across the city.

“No one comes forward. There’s a street code and no one wants to talk until it actually hits their house,” said Adams.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous. The number is 704-334-1600.

So far no one has been arrested.

All three homicides now bring the 2020 total to 98. Charlotte was at 84 at this time last year.