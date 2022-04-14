(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 500!

Queen City News reached a major milestone in it’s ‘Find A Fugitive’ series, 500 captures.

CMPD says Tony Carthran has been captured. Detectives say Carthran is the suspect seen on surveillance video carjacking another man at a gas station in west Charlotte.

His arrest comes as a result of tip coming into Charlotte Crime Stoppers. That tipster saw our story on the carjacking on Queen City News at 10 back in February and reported it.

“I just really want to thank the public for their interest and really stepping out and assisting this department 500 captures is a very good job, and we really appreciate your assistance,” said Det. Dabbin Brathwaite from CMPD.

The tipster who called in will receive a reward of several hundred dollars and remain anonymous.