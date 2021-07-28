Quarter of a million dollars in meth seized in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A quarter of a million dollars worth of meth has been seized in Greenville County.

Law Enforcement officials from the Greenville Co. Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office busted a methamphetamine distribution ring and arrested three people.

Tina Marie Foust, 34, Chris William Bridwell, 39, and Matthew Scott Waters,34, were arrested.

The subjects were operating from a hotel in the Woodruff area and attempted to smuggle the illicit drugs into Greenville County from Georgia, according to the Greenville Co. DEU.

TIna Marie Foust (Greenville Co. DEU)

Chris William Bridwell (Greenville Co. DEU)

Mathew Scott Waters (Greenville Co. DEU)

DEU Investigators say they intercepted two vehicles entering South Carolina from Georgia. A search of the vehicles identified over 4 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $250,000.

“We continually hear of individuals involved in the drug trade making runs to the Atlanta area to obtain methamphetamine. Most often, the methamphetamine is supplied by the Mexican cartels. It is the ‘cannonball run’ of drug trafficking,” Commander McEntire said. “Just like the history of the cannonball run highway races, traffickers will utilize runners, makeshift vehicles equipped with hidden compartments, tandem teams, utilize back roads and employ other means to prevent law enforcement from intercepting shipments. Unfortunately for this group, it did not work and we were waiting.”

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are following up on additional leads.